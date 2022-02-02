Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Guinea Bissau president survives W. Africa's latest coup attempt

Cheering crowds welcomed Guinea Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo's election victory in 2020, but his opponents alleged fraud. When he was sworn in before the Supreme Court had ratified the vote, critics called it a coup. It's a term Guinea Bissau's politicians know well: The West African country of 1.6 million people has had nine coups or attempted coups since gaining independence from Portugal in 1974. Only one democratically elected president has completed a full term in office.

Myanmar marks coup anniversary with protests and unrest

Streets in some of Myanmar's main cities were nearly deserted on Tuesday as opponents of military rule held "silent strikes", making the first anniversary of a coup that led to deadly chaos and snuffed out tentative steps towards democracy. The United States, Britain and Canada imposed new sanctions on the military and joined other countries in calling for a global halt in arms sales to Myanmar, a year after Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government was overthrown.

Amnesty accuses Israel of enforcing 'apartheid' on Palestinians

Amnesty International accused Israel on Tuesday of subjecting Palestinians to a system of apartheid founded on policies of "segregation, dispossession and exclusion" that it said amounted to crimes against humanity. The London-based rights group said its findings were based on research and legal analysis in a 211-page report into Israeli seizure of Palestinian land and property, unlawful killings, forcible transfer of people and denial of citizenship.

Death toll from Ecuador landslide rises to 22, dozens injured

The death toll following a landslide in Ecuador's capital Quito rose on Tuesday to at least 22 people, with 47 reported injured so far, Mayor Santiago Guarderas said, as firefighter rescue crews continue searching homes and streets covered by mud. Torrential rains on Monday night caused a build-up of water in a gorge near the working class neighborhoods of La Gasca and La Comuna, sending mud and rocks down on residences and affecting electricity provision.

Opponents say UK's Johnson must reveal any lockdown party fines

The public must be told if British Prime Minister Boris Johnson or his staff are fined for attending parties at Downing Street during coronavirus lockdowns, opponents said on Tuesday after police said they would not name anyone issued with a fine.

British police are investigating 12 possible COVID-19 rule-breaking gatherings, many held at Johnson's office and residence, including some attended by the prime minister himself.

Pemex vote draws old political machinery closer to Mexican president

The election of a veteran lawmaker of the former ruling party to lead the union of state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) moves an influential piece of Mexico's old power structure closer to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who blessed the vote. Lopez Obrador on Tuesday said Monday's vote won by Ricardo Aldana, treasurer of the union and an ally of longstanding boss Carlos Romero Deschamps, was a historic exercise in labor freedoms that had broken with rigged elections of the past.

Kyiv-bound, UK's Johnson vows to uphold Ukraine's sovereignty

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will vow to uphold Ukraine's sovereignty on a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday as part of the West's diplomatic efforts to stop a possible Russian invasion which Moscow says there is no proof it is planning. It comes as the United States said it is in active discussions with allies about possible U.S. troop deployments to NATO's eastern flank, separate from some 8,500 forces already placed on alert last week.

Russia cites 1999 charter text for insistence on 'indivisible security'

Russia said on Tuesday it would insist that Western governments respect a 1999 agreement that no country can strengthen its own security at the expense of others, an issue it argues is at the heart of the Ukraine crisis. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he raised the matter in a conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and that Blinken accepted the need to discuss it further.

Coups cheered in West Africa as Islamist insurgencies sap faith in democracy

The last time rebellious soldiers attempted to overthrow Burkina Faso's government in 2015, Marcel Tankoano was among thousands of protesters who took to the streets to oust the junta. Within days, loyalist forces had restored the president to power. Last week, Tankoano was on the streets again, this time celebrating the military coup that toppled the country's elected president, Roch Kabore.

Colombia security forces kill 15 members of Clan del Golfo crime group

Colombia's armed forces killed at least 15 members of the Clan del Golfo, a criminal organization connected to drug trafficking and illegal mining, during a raid on Tuesday, military sources said. The raid represents the biggest blow to the group since October last year, when security forces arrested Clan del Golfo's leader Dairo Antonio Usuga, better known as Otoniel, who is accused of being the most important drug trafficker in Colombia's recent history.

