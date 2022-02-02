Turkish warplanes hit Kurdish militant targets in Iraq, Syria - ministry
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 02-02-2022 09:40 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 09:37 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish warplanes hit Kurdish militants targets, including training camps, shelters and ammunition storage areas in Iraq and northern Syria, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.
All the planes taking part in the operation, which it said targeted the areas of Derik, Sincar and Karacak, subsequently returned to their bases. It did not provide any information on casualties resulting from the operation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iraq
- Kurdish
- Syria
- Turkish
- Defence Ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Oil flow resumes at Iraq-Turkey pipeline following blast
Explosion in Turkey shuts down key Iraq oil pipeline
Oil flow resumes at Iraq-Turkey pipeline following blast
Syrian Kurdish forces tighten siege after Islamic State prison break
Seven Kurdish-led security forces, 23 Islamic State militants killed in prison attack, source says