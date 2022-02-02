Left Menu

Turkish warplanes hit Kurdish militant targets in Iraq, Syria - ministry

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 02-02-2022 09:40 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 09:37 IST
  • Turkey

Turkish warplanes hit Kurdish militants targets, including training camps, shelters and ammunition storage areas in Iraq and northern Syria, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

All the planes taking part in the operation, which it said targeted the areas of Derik, Sincar and Karacak, subsequently returned to their bases. It did not provide any information on casualties resulting from the operation.

