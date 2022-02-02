Delhi: 3 including businessman held for murdering man, dumping body

Delhi Police arrested a cloth businessman based in Sarojini Nagar market for allegedly killing his employee. Deputy Commissioner of Police Southwest Gaurav Sharma informed that the employee, who was 22-year-old, allegedly threatened the businessman to circulate a video showing him in a sexual act.

The police arrested two more persons including the nephew of the businessman who allegedly aided in the murder of the employee, further informed the DCP. Earlier on Saturday, the police received information regarding the dumping of an unknown dead body near Sarojini Nagar.

"During the investigation, it was revealed to the police team that the deceased had a homosexual relationship with the cloth businessman," according to the police. The deceased had secretly recorded the businessman's videos while engaging in the sexual act and was blackmailing the businessman and extorting money by threatening to make the video viral, stated the DCP. "During the investigation, on the basis of technical surveillance, both deceased and businessman were found to be present at Sarojini Nagar Metro Station i.e. near the place where the body was dumped. On the basis of CCTV footage, the deceased was last seen alive with the businessman," he said.

The businessman told the police that in order to execute the plan, he contacted his nephew, a resident of Village- Bandai, Khurja, Uttar Pradesh and called him to Delhi. "The nephew along with his friend came to Delhi on the evening of January 28, 2022. They booked two rooms at a guest house in Yusuf Sarai. CCTV footage showed them entering the premises with a trolley bag. They stayed there in one of the rooms while the businessman went to Sarojini Nagar market to take deceased Shamsher Khan," the DCP said.

"The businessman reached the guest house, as seen in footage captured on a CCTV camera. The nephew and his friend cut the nylon rope from the guest house balcony area which was used for drying clothes. After 5-10 minutes, all of them overpowered the 22-year-old and strangulated him with the nylon rope and later used muffler to strangulate him," the DCP stated. The accused persons put the dead body in a big sized trolley bag and dumped it near the metro station.

Raids were conducted at Khurja, Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh and the accused persons were arrested. The police have recovered the car used to transport the deceased body and accused persons. Meanwhile, the police have also recovered the mobile phone of the deceased, trolley Bag in which the dead body was packed and taken from the hotel have also been recovered. (ANI)

