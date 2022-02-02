Left Menu

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 167.29 cr

With the administration of more than 57 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded the 167.29 crore mark as per provisional reports till 7 am on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 10:02 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 10:02 IST
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 167.29 cr
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the administration of more than 57 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded the 167.29 crore mark as per provisional reports till 7 am on Wednesday. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a press release today informed, "With the administration of more than 57 lakh doses (57,42,659) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 167.29 crores (1,67,29,42,707) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,83,99,537 sessions."

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. "The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 17,42,793 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 73.24 crore (73,24,39,986) cumulative tests," the ministry said.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, a weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 14.15 per cent and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 9.26 per cent. 2,81,109 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,95,11,307, the ministry informed today.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 94.91 per cent. As many as 1,61,386 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. India's active caseload is presently at 16,21,603. Active cases constitute 3.90 per cent of the country's total positive cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to death globally - expert panel; China's most-used COVID shots effective against Delta variant-study and more

Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to dea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022