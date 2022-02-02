Over 11.48 cr unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with States, UTs: Centre

The Central Government on Wednesday said that over 11.48 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories (UTs). According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, "More than 164.89 crore (1,64,89,60,315) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category."

"More than 11.48 crore (11,48,99,956) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," it added. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

