RS members observe silence in memory of those killed in Malaysia rainfall, volcanic eruption in Tonga

Members of Rajya Sabha observed silence in the memory of the people who lost their lives in heavy rainfall in Malaysia and volcanic eruption in Tonga.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 10:58 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 10:58 IST
Rajya Sabha. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Members of Rajya Sabha observed silence in the memory of the people who lost their lives in heavy rainfall in Malaysia and volcanic eruption in Tonga. The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8.

On January 25, the Government of India extended immediate relief assistance of USD 200,000 to support relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts in the Kingdom of Tonga in the wake of Tsunami, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed. "As a close friend and partner under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and as a gesture of solidarity with the friendly people of Tonga, Government of India extends an immediate relief assistance of USD 200,000 to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in the Kingdom of Tonga," MEA statement reads.

In December 2021, floods in Malaysia displaced thousands of people after heavy rainfall. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

