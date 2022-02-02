Left Menu

Open enquiry: ACB records statement of Param Bir Singh

The investigating officer allowed Singh to appear before him on Tuesday and recorded his statement, the official said.The ACB is conducting an open enquiry against Singh on the complaint lodged by police inspector Anup Dange, who had levelled allegations of corruption against the former Mumbai top cop.

Updated: 02-02-2022 11:22 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 11:20 IST
Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Anti-Corruption Bureau has recorded the statement of former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with an open enquiry being conducted against him on a complaint lodged by a police inspector, an official said on Wednesday. Singh appeared before the investigating officer at the ACB's office at Worli in central Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, he said. He was at the ACB's office for about two hours during which his statement was recorded, and he was later allowed to go, the official said.

Singh was suspended from service after multiple extortion cases were registered against him. The ACB had earlier summoned him three times, but he had not appeared before it citing various reasons, the official said. This time, he was called to record his statement on February 2 (Wednesday), but he submitted a letter to the ACB saying he had some court-related work on Wednesday and was available on Tuesday. The investigating officer allowed Singh to appear before him on Tuesday and recorded his statement, the official said.

The ACB is conducting an open enquiry against Singh on the complaint lodged by police inspector Anup Dange, who had levelled allegations of corruption against the former Mumbai top cop.

