Andaman & Nicobar Islands CS directs engineers to complete Flat Bay water supply project in time bound manner

Andaman & Nicobar Islands CS directs engineers to complete Flat Bay water supply project in time bound manner
Andaman and Nicobar Islands Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain has directed the engineers of the Andaman Public Works Department (APWD) to complete the Flat Bay Water Supply Project in a time-bound manner. The project aims to provide water supply to the Port Blair Municipal area as well as the adjoining areas of Mithakhari, Chouldari, and Namunaghar in the union territory, an official release said.

The chief secretary further directed that the project must be executed on a war footing by the concerned engineers in the public interest and shall be regularly monitored by the Secretary (APWD) so that there is no slip-up in the timelines and project cost aspects and in any such over-runs, the respective engineers shall be held personally responsible.

The Geo-Technical Investigation has begun and the completion of the project will yield 65 MLD of water. The project shall be sufficient to meet the water demand for the next 50 years for Port Blair and surrounding fast-growing rural areas of Mithakhari, Namunaghar, and Chouldari, it added.

