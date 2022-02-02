Ex-UP minister, supporters booked for violation of MCC, COVID-19 rules

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and Azad Samaj Party candidate Uma Kiran and at least 100 supporters were booked for violation of the model code of conduct and COVID-19 norms as she allegedly took out a rally, police said on Wednesday.

The action against Kiran and her supporters was taken after a viral video showed them taking out a procession in Tejalheda village under Purkazi police station limits on Tuesday without permission, they said.

Kiran was expelled from the Samajwadi Party last month for "anti-party" activities after she shared dais with Azad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Azad.

Purkazi Assembly constituency will go to the polls in the first phase of voting on February 10.

