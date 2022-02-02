Left Menu

Ex-UP minister, supporters booked for violation of MCC, COVID-19 rules

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 02-02-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 11:49 IST
Ex-UP minister, supporters booked for violation of MCC, COVID-19 rules
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and Azad Samaj Party candidate Uma Kiran and at least 100 supporters were booked for violation of the model code of conduct and COVID-19 norms as she allegedly took out a rally, police said on Wednesday.

The action against Kiran and her supporters was taken after a viral video showed them taking out a procession in Tejalheda village under Purkazi police station limits on Tuesday without permission, they said.

Kiran was expelled from the Samajwadi Party last month for "anti-party" activities after she shared dais with Azad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Azad.

Purkazi Assembly constituency will go to the polls in the first phase of voting on February 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to death globally - expert panel; China's most-used COVID shots effective against Delta variant-study and more

Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to dea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022