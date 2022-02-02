Left Menu

Budget will enable development of border villages to stop migration, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the migration from border villages is not good for the national security and the current budget has provisions to develop 'vibrant villages' on the border.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 12:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the migration from border villages is not good for the national security and the current budget has provisions to develop 'vibrant villages' on the border. "Migration from border villages not good for national security and budget has provisions to develop 'vibrant villages' on the border," said PM Modi While addressing a program on Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha.

The Prime Minister said that the budget also focused on the development of villages at the border while adding that the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Centres will be brought in at schools situated at the border. "Government plans to impart National Cadet Corps training to youth in border villages which will help them join armed forces," he said.

"We have decided that we will develop the villages on India's borders. For the same, we are moving forward with a holistic approach. Such villages will have all facilities- electricity, water, and others and a special provision has been made in the budget," said PM Modi. He further said that the Budget has envisioned a 2,500 km-long natural farming corridor along the banks of River Ganga, which will also help the Clean Ganga mission.

"In 2013-14, public investment was at just Rs 1.87 lakh crore. In this year's budget, we've pegged it at Rs 7.5 lakh crore. Compared to UPA, this has seen a 4 times rise. This will promote FDI and will create modern infrastructure in the country," he added. He further said that the country's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) are the oldest and strongest pillars of the Indian economy.

"During COVID, we started the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECGS). This scheme has safeguarded nearly 1.5 crore jobs, and aided 6 crore lives," he added. He said that Under PM Gati Shakti, thousands of km of new National Highways will be created.

"In 2014, the nation had 90,000 km of National Highways. This was built in the last 70 years. In the last 7 years, we have created 50,000 km of National Highways! Under PM GatiShakti, thousands of km of new National Highways will be created," said the Prime Minister. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday.

