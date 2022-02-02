Left Menu

Police need time to complete Downing Street party inquiry - Gove

British minister Michael Gove on Wednesday said police should be given time to investigate after further reports emerged of parties at Boris Johnson's Downing Street residence during lockdown, adding questions on the prime minister's future were hypothetical. "All of these allegations are being investigated by the Metropolitan Police.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-02-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 12:59 IST
Michael Gove Image Credit: Wikipedia
British minister Michael Gove on Wednesday said police should be given time to investigate after further reports emerged of parties at Boris Johnson's Downing Street residence during the lockdown, adding questions on the prime minister's future were hypothetical. "All of these allegations are being investigated by the Metropolitan Police. There's been any number of allegations in the newspapers," housing minister Gove told Sky News after the new reports.

"I think it's only right that we allow the Met to get on with their work and then appropriate conclusions can be drawn at the end of it."

