UP: Man sentenced to life term for raping Dalit woman in Khatoli

A SC/ST court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a Delhi-based Dalit woman in Khatoli area in 2014 and recording the act for blackmailing her.

Special Court Judge Jamshed Ali also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the accused Rajat on Tuesday evening after holding him guilty under various sections of Indian Penal Code, and under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to prosecution lawyer Yashpal Singh, the accused had raped the victim after giving her sedatives in a drink on December 22, 2014 and also recorded the act. The accused had called the Dalit woman from Delhi on the pretext of providing a job to her husband.

The accused and the victim's husband used to work in a factory in Delhi's Shadhara area. The woman's husband was removed from his job, the lawyer said.

The father of the victim woman has tried to lodge a complaint in Khatoli police station but was refused. Later, the FIR was registered against the accused on the court's directive.

