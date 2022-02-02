Left Menu

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal moves HC on CBI notice to appear before it

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-02-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 13:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Trinamool Congress Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal on Wednesday moved the Calcutta High Court on a CBI notice to appear before its investigating team on Thursday in connection with a post-poll violence case, praying for an order that no coercive action be taken against him.

His lawyer mentioned the matter before the court of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha seeking an urgent hearing, which said that the petition will be taken up on Thursday at 10.30 am.

The petitioner has prayed before the high court for a direction to the CBI not to take any coercive action against him while assuring him to cooperate with the investigation.

It was also claimed that Mondal is unwell and unable to travel and as such he be interviewed by the CBI officers at his residence in Birbhum district.

Mondal has been asked to appear before the CBI investigators at the NIT camp office in Durgapur in neighboring Paschim Bardhaman district at 11 am on Thursday in connection with a murder case at Ilambazar in Birbhum which is alleged to have a connection with post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Mondal's lawyer Sanjib Dan said that he was not named in the FIR in the case and also that the alleged murder was not related to any post-poll violence.

On an order of a five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI is investigating cases of murder, rape, and attempt to rape in connection with violence in the state following the April 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal.

