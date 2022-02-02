Left Menu

NGT directs committee to submit report on plea over stagnant open drain in Vasant Kunj

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 13:57 IST
The National Green Tribunal has formed a committee and sought report on a plea regarding health hazard due to a stagnant open drain in Vasant Kunj area here.

A bench comprising Justice Brijesh Sethi and expert member A Senthil Vel constituted the committee comprising official from Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Municipal Commissioner-South MCD and District Magistrate-South Delhi to look into the grievance of the applicant.

"The joint Committee may meet within one month and undertake site visit and look into the grievance of the applicant.

"Factual and action taken report may include quantity of waste water flowing in the drain, its characteristics and ultimate confluence, interception of this drain and diverting it to the designated STP and requisite action against the industry who is discharging waste water," the bench said.

The tribunal directed that the report be furnished within three months by e-mail.

NGT was hearing a plea, filed by D S Katara who is the President of Resident Welfare Association, Sector E-2, Vasant Kunj, that the stinking drain water and sewage has been seeping through the boundary wall into the society from the drain running between the unauthorized colony of Mahipalpur and northern boundary of the society.

"The dwellers of the unauthorised colony have erected a wall, constructed multi storied houses and have chocked the drain by dumping all sorts of garbage. It is further submitted that some factories are also functioning by the side of boundary wall and releasing effluent into this drain," the plea said.

