Three held in North Delhi road rage incident
Delhi Police on Thursday arrested three accused in North Delhi road rage incident, informed Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 14:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police on Thursday arrested three accused in North Delhi road rage incident, informed Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North.
The police also seized country-made weapons from the accused persons, added the DCP.
Three people were injured in a brawl that led to road rage near Red Fort on the night of January 3, he stated. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement