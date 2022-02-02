Left Menu

Three held in North Delhi road rage incident

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested three accused in North Delhi road rage incident, informed Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 14:36 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The police also seized country-made weapons from the accused persons, added the DCP.

The police also seized country-made weapons from the accused persons, added the DCP.

Three people were injured in a brawl that led to road rage near Red Fort on the night of January 3, he stated. (ANI)

