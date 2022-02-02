Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act at various stages of implementation: Centre

Centre on Wednesday said that a large number of provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 have been implemented and remaining provisions are at various stages of implementation. Minister of State for Home affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha, "A large number of provisions of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act have been implemented and remaining provisions are at various stages of implementation."

"There are certain issues which require mutual agreement of the Government of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Continuous efforts are made to build consensus between the two States to resolve bilateral issues amicably," he said. Rajya Sabha would meet from 10 am to 3 pm, the Lok Sabha would sit from 4 pm to 9 pm from today onwards.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

