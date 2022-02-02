Turkey, Ukraine to sign free trade accord on Thursday - minister

Turkey and Ukraine will sign a free trade agreement on Thursday when President Tayyip Erdogan visits Kyiv amid tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus told a news conference on Wednesday.

Turkey is a maritime neighbor of both Ukraine and Russia, in the Black Sea, and has good ties with both. It has called on them to avoid any military conflict and warned Russia that an invasion of Ukraine would be unwise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)