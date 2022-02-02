Left Menu

5 dacoits nabbed in Bengal's Malda

PTI | Malda | Updated: 02-02-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 14:46 IST
5 dacoits nabbed in Bengal's Malda
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five suspected dacoits have been arrested and a firearm and other equipment seized from their possession in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Wednesday.

During patrolling, police nabbed the five accused, all residents of areas under the jurisdiction of English Bazar police station, at Jahaj Field on Tuesday night, an officer said.

A country-made pistol, a cartridge, an iron rod, a knife, a nylon rope, and a sickle were seized from their possession, he said, adding that they had gathered to commit dacoity.

A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act has been registered against them and further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Myanmar marks coup anniversary with protests and unrest; Amnesty accuses Israel of enforcing 'apartheid' on Palestinians and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar marks coup anniversary with protests and unrest;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022