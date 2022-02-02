5 dacoits nabbed in Bengal's Malda

Five suspected dacoits have been arrested and a firearm and other equipment seized from their possession in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Wednesday.

During patrolling, police nabbed the five accused, all residents of areas under the jurisdiction of English Bazar police station, at Jahaj Field on Tuesday night, an officer said.

A country-made pistol, a cartridge, an iron rod, a knife, a nylon rope, and a sickle were seized from their possession, he said, adding that they had gathered to commit dacoity.

A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act has been registered against them and further investigation is underway, he added.

