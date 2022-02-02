J-K: 439 terrorists, 109 security personnel killed since Article 370 was abrogated, says govt

As many as 439 terrorists and 109 security personnel were killed in 541 terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was repealed on August 5, 2019, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

Replying to a written question in Rajya Sabha, Rai said 98 civilians were also killed in these incidents and private properties worth about Rs 5.3 crore were damaged since then.

''During these incidents, no significant public property has been damaged,'' he added.

