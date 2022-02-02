J-K: 439 terrorists, 109 security personnel killed since Article 370 was abrogated, says govt
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 14:54 IST
- Country:
- India
As many as 439 terrorists and 109 security personnel were killed in 541 terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was repealed on August 5, 2019, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.
Replying to a written question in Rajya Sabha, Rai said 98 civilians were also killed in these incidents and private properties worth about Rs 5.3 crore were damaged since then.
''During these incidents, no significant public property has been damaged,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- Rajya Sabha
- Nityanand Rai
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cloudy weather likely in Kashmir
J-K: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir takes stock of situation arising of COVID-19 3rd wave
J&K parties demand Kashmir Press Club premises be restored to journalists' body
Editors Guild anguished at closure of Kashmir Press Club, says it’s latest in sequence of disturbing events
Frame clear-cut policy for return of Kashmiri Pandits to Valley: NC to J-K admin