Decks cleared for holding urban local body polls in Odisha: SEC

With the district collectors submitting delimitation and reservation lists and the State Election Commission releasing those on Wednesday, decks are now cleared for holding polls to urban local bodies in Odisha, officials said.

The elections to the ULBs have not been conducted since 2018 even as their tenures expired three years ago.

The polls will be held in three municipal corporations, 48 municipalities and 59 notified area councils (NACs), they said.

Of the total 1,756 wards, 668 wards are unreserved while 122 are reserved for SCs, 171 for SC women, 49 for STs and 133 for ST women. A total of 613 wards have been reserved for women.

''All the district collectors have submitted the delimitation and reservation lists to the commission, and the state government has also furnished the delimitation and reservation lists of three municipal corporations. Therefore, the process of holding the ULB polls can be started now,'' State Election Commissioner A P Padhi said.

He said that the SEC will soon carry out revision of the electoral roll. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised the electoral roll on January 1 and sent the assembly seat-wise roll on January 5, based on which the roll for the civic bodies will be revised.

A notification issued by the commission stated that the primary voter list will be published on February 10 and objections will be invited for six days from February 11 to 16. The final electoral roll will be published on February 24 and submitted to SEC after four days on February 28.

Padhi said that there will be no addition of new names to the voter list as the list has been revised on January 1 and corrections will be made if required.

On January 31 last year, the Housing and Urban Development Department had issued the final list of reservations for offices of chairpersons of municipalities and NACs. A total of 54 chairperson posts in these urban local bodies have been reserved for women.

The mayor post in Bhubaneswar and Berhampur municipal corporations have been reserved for women candidates while it is unreserved in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Elections to the ULBs have not been conducted since 2018 and SEC is likely to announce the dates in March after the panchayat polls which is scheduled to be held in five phases between February 16 and 24.

The counting and result declaration of the rural polls will be made on February 26, 27 and 28.

