Reuters | London | Updated: 02-02-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 15:47 IST
UK's Patel: Too many instances of appalling conduct in London's police
Priti Patel Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
There have been too many instances of appalling conduct within London's Metropolitan Police, British interior minister Priti Patel said on Wednesday.

Confidence in London's police service has been shaken by a series of revelations in recent years, including that one of its officers stopped a woman, Sarah Everard, before abducting, raping, and murdering her.

"We have seen now too many times, too many instances wherein policing, we just see ... the most appalling behaviors, the most appalling conduct," Patel told a committee of lawmakers, adding that she would not rule out holding further inquiries into policing conduct.

