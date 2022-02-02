Left Menu

Kremlin says supplying Belarus potash via Russian ports is being discussed

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-02-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 15:48 IST
Kremlin says supplying Belarus potash via Russian ports is being discussed
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Moscow is discussing the possibility of supplying Belarusian potash via Russian ports, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday. "This issue is on the agenda, it is being discussed," Peskov said.

Sanctions-hit Belarus said on Tuesday that it had diverted its potash shipments from Lithuania's Klaipeda port to Russian ports after Vilnius decided to halt the use of its railway for Belarus exports of the crop nutrient.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022