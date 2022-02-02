Left Menu

EU court upholds antitrust settlement in Gazprom case

Polish gas company PGNiG subsequently challenged the European Commission's settlement with Gazprom at the Luxembourg-based General Court. Judges dismissed, however, the Commission’s decision to rebuff a PGNiG complaint against Gazprom, saying the Commission failed to respect the company's procedural rights. The rulings can be appealed to the EU Court of Justice, Europe's highest court.

Europe's second top court on Wednesday backed the EU antitrust regulator's decision three years ago to close an investigation into Gazprom without imposing a fine against the Russian gas giant. To avoid sanctions, Gazprom had agreed to reform its pricing structure and allow rivals a foothold in eastern Europe. Polish gas company PGNiG subsequently challenged the European Commission's settlement with Gazprom at the Luxembourg-based General Court. It also asked the court to annul the EU competition enforcer's rejection of its complaint about Gazprom.

"The General Court finds that the contested decision is not vitiated by any of the procedural or substantive errors raised by the applicant," the General Court said. Judges dismissed, however, the Commission's decision to rebuff a PGNiG complaint against Gazprom, saying the Commission failed to respect the company's procedural rights.

The rulings can be appealed to the EU Court of Justice, Europe's highest court. The cases are T-616/18 Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo v Commission (Engagements de Gazprom) and T-399/19 Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo v Commission (Rejet de plainte).

