President signs proclamation authorising SIU to probe Mpumalanga Health

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration at the Mpumalanga Department of Health.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the proclamation also empowers the unit to recover any financial losses suffered by the department if any wrongdoing is found.

"The investigation will look at transactions that took place between 1 January 2018 and 28 January 2022, the date of publication of the Proclamation, and transactions that either took place before January 2018 or after January 2022 but relevant to, connected with the same persons, entities or contracts being investigated.

"Evidence pointing to criminal conduct, which may be uncovered during the investigation, will be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), as well as the Hawks in the South African Police Service (SAPS) for further action," he said on Wednesday.

Kganyago explained that the investigation will focus on:

The procurement of or contracting for ICT infrastructure required to operationalise the Bethal Hospital.

The installation and commissioning of an ICT network for the Middelburg Hospital.

A fleet management solution for the department.

A citizen engagement platform for the department.

The connection of community health centres and clinics to a virtual private network.

The digitalisation of queue management processes at Themba Hospital, by or on behalf of the department.

"Further, the SIU will investigate payments which were made in respect thereof in a manner that was not fair, equitable, transparent, competitive or cost-effective; or contrary to applicable legislation or circulars or instructions issued by the National Treasury or the relevant Provincial Treasury.

"The scope of the SIU investigation will also cover any unlawful, improper or irregular conduct by employees, officials or agents of the department; or any other person or entity, in relation to the allegations being investigated," Kganyago said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)