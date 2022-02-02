Nearly 1,700 Kashmir Pandits appointed by J-K govt since Article 370 abrogation
- Country:
- India
Nearly 1,700 Kashmiri Pandits were appointed in various government departments by the Jammu and Kashmir administration since August 5, 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into union territories, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said as per the data provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, 44,684 Kashmiri migrant families were registered with the Office of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants), Jammu, comprising 1,54,712 individuals.
"In order to rehabilitate Kashmiri migrant families, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has appointed 1,697 such persons since August 5, 2019 and selected additional 1,140 persons in this regard," he said replying to a written question.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cloudy weather likely in Kashmir
J-K: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir takes stock of situation arising of COVID-19 3rd wave
J&K parties demand Kashmir Press Club premises be restored to journalists' body
10 illegal structures demolished outside main hospital in Jammu
Editors Guild anguished at closure of Kashmir Press Club, says it’s latest in sequence of disturbing events