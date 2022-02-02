Left Menu

Nearly 1,700 Kashmir Pandits appointed by J-K govt since Article 370 abrogation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 16:00 IST
Nearly 1,700 Kashmir Pandits appointed by J-K govt since Article 370 abrogation
MoS Home Nityanand Rai (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Nearly 1,700 Kashmiri Pandits were appointed in various government departments by the Jammu and Kashmir administration since August 5, 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into union territories, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said as per the data provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, 44,684 Kashmiri migrant families were registered with the Office of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants), Jammu, comprising 1,54,712 individuals.

"In order to rehabilitate Kashmiri migrant families, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has appointed 1,697 such persons since August 5, 2019 and selected additional 1,140 persons in this regard," he said replying to a written question.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

