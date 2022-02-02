Govt initiates process for comprehensive amendment of criminal laws

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 16:00 IST
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The central government has initiated the process for comprehensive amendment of criminal laws – the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 – in consultation with all stakeholders.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra said in Rajya Sabha that amending criminal laws is a continuous process to make the laws in accordance with contemporary needs and aspirations of people.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs in its 111th, 128th and 146th reports had recommended that there is a need for a comprehensive review of criminal laws of the country, he said.

''The Government of India has initiated the process for comprehensive amendments to criminal laws viz. the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 in consultation with all stakeholders,'' he said replying to a written question.

The minister said the legislation of such laws is a complex and lengthy exercise given the spectrum of divergent views of stakeholders.

The entire procedure is a long-drawn out one and no time-limit can be fixed or given for this legislative process, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

