France's Macron is wrong on illegal migration to Britain - Patel
French President Emmanuel Macron is wrong to say Britain's immigration policy is encouraging migrants to risk their lives crossing the Channel from France, British interior minister Priti Patel said on Wednesday. They're absolutely wrong." "The French government are fully briefed on the work the British government are doing."
- Country:
- United Kingdom
French President Emmanuel Macron is wrong to say Britain's immigration policy is encouraging migrants to risk their lives crossing the Channel from France, British interior minister Priti Patel said on Wednesday. Macron has said Britain's migration system favours clandestine migration and does not allow for asylum seekers to seek legal ways into the country.
Asked about the comments by a lawmaker on parliament's home affairs select committee, Patel said: "Macron's comments are wrong. They're absolutely wrong." "The French government are fully briefed on the work the British government are doing."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Channel
- Macron
- Patel
- British
- Priti Patel
- Britain
- Emmanuel Macron
- home affairs
- parliament
- French
ALSO READ
Britain to crack down on 'misleading' cryptocurrency adverts
Britain reports 438 new COVID-19 deaths, highest since February
Health News Roundup: U.S. website to order free COVID-19 tests up and running; Britain reports 438 new COVID-19 deaths, highest since February and more
EXCLUSIVE-Britain preparing for end-June switch to paid COVID tests -document
Britain steps up Kenya investments with railway hub, eyes $1 bln deals