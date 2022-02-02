Left Menu

France's Macron is wrong on illegal migration to Britain - Patel

French President Emmanuel Macron is wrong to say Britain's immigration policy is encouraging migrants to risk their lives crossing the Channel from France, British interior minister Priti Patel said on Wednesday. They're absolutely wrong." "The French government are fully briefed on the work the British government are doing."

French President Emmanuel Macron is wrong to say Britain's immigration policy is encouraging migrants to risk their lives crossing the Channel from France, British interior minister Priti Patel said on Wednesday. Macron has said Britain's migration system favours clandestine migration and does not allow for asylum seekers to seek legal ways into the country.

Asked about the comments by a lawmaker on parliament's home affairs select committee, Patel said: "Macron's comments are wrong. They're absolutely wrong." "The French government are fully briefed on the work the British government are doing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

