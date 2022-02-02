Pak court sentences to death 3 men for gang rape, abduction of teenage girl

A Pakistani court has sentenced to death three men for the gang rape and abduction of a teenage girl in the Punjab province of the country in 2020.

Additional District and Sessions Court (Jhang) Judge Fayyaz Ahmad Butter on Tuesday handed down the death sentence to Zafar Iqbal, Asad Ali, and Muhammad Usman for abducting the 16-year-old girl and subjecting her to gang rape for several weeks.

According to police, the trio had abducted the girl near her house in Jhang, over 250kms from Lahore, and took her to Multan district. The suspects allegedly gang-raped her for several weeks before she managed to escape from their custody and reported the matter to the police.

According to the law and Justice Commission of Pakistan and Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, ''In Pakistan, at least 11 rape cases are reported daily. Over 22,000 rape cases reported to police between 2015 and 2021 in the country.'' Punishment for rape in Pakistan under its laws is either the death penalty or imprisonment of between 10 and 20 years. For cases related to gang rape, the punishment is either the death penalty or life imprisonment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)