Left Menu

Turkey: 12 bodies of migrants recovered at Greek border

Turkeys interior minister said Wednesday that authorities have recovered 12 bodies, believed to be those of migrants who froze to death after being pushed back into Turkey, near Turkeys border with Greece. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter that the 12 were among 22 migrants who were pushed back into Turkey by Greek border guards.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 02-02-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 16:57 IST
Turkey: 12 bodies of migrants recovered at Greek border
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Turkey's interior minister said Wednesday that authorities have recovered 12 bodies, believed to be those of migrants who froze to death after being pushed back into Turkey, near Turkey's border with Greece. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter that the 12 were among 22 migrants who were pushed back into Turkey by Greek border guards. He said they were found near the Ipsala border crossing between Turkey and Greece “without shoes and stripped of their clothes.” The minister did not provide further details but accused Greek border units of acting “cruelly” and the European Union of being soft on Greece. Turkey frequently accuses neighbouring Greece of illegally pushing back migrants wanting to make their way into Europe. Greece denies the accusation.

Turkey is a major crossing point for migrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa seeking a better life in European Union countries.

Most try to cross into Greece by either crossing the northeastern land border or cramming into smuggling boats headed for the eastern Aegean Sea islands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022