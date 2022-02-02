Left Menu

Sweden boosts Ukraine aid by $5 million

Sweden said it would give Ukraine 50 million Swedish crowns ($5.4 million) over three years to support economic development, dialogue and general resilience in south and east Ukraine.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 02-02-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 17:05 IST
Sweden boosts Ukraine aid by $5 million
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden said it would give Ukraine 50 million Swedish crowns ($5.4 million) over three years to support economic development, dialogue and general resilience in south and east Ukraine. The money will go into the Partnership Fund for Resilient Ukraine, launched with the United Kingdom, Switzerland and the United States.

"This fund is going to contribute to strengthen Ukraine's resilience," Foreign Minister Ann Linde said in a statement. "It will be able to answer quickly and flexibly the needs that develop and which have materialised as a result of Russian aggression since 2014." The money is an addition to the 240 million crowns Ukraine receives annually from Sweden for the reform of civil society.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have been escalating with Moscow amassing more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border. Western countries say they fear Russia may be planning to invade. ($1 = 9.2086 Swedish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022