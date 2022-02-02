Sweden boosts Ukraine aid by $5 million

Sweden said it would give Ukraine 50 million Swedish crowns ($5.4 million) over three years to support economic development, dialogue and general resilience in south and east Ukraine. The money will go into the Partnership Fund for Resilient Ukraine, launched with the United Kingdom, Switzerland and the United States.

"This fund is going to contribute to strengthen Ukraine's resilience," Foreign Minister Ann Linde said in a statement. "It will be able to answer quickly and flexibly the needs that develop and which have materialised as a result of Russian aggression since 2014." The money is an addition to the 240 million crowns Ukraine receives annually from Sweden for the reform of civil society.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have been escalating with Moscow amassing more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border. Western countries say they fear Russia may be planning to invade. ($1 = 9.2086 Swedish crowns)

