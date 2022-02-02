Left Menu

U.S. willing to discuss troop and missile limits with Russia - documents

El Pais did not say how it obtained the documents. The United States and its NATO allies are also ready to discuss reciprocal measures to avoid dangerous incidents in the air or at sea, and to reassure Moscow that there are no Tomahawk cruise missiles stationed in Romania and Poland, according to the documents published by the paper.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 02-02-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 17:10 IST
U.S. willing to discuss troop and missile limits with Russia - documents
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Washington is willing to discuss promising not to deploy ground-launched missiles or combat forces in Ukraine if Russia agrees to do the same, according to confidential documents that the Spanish newspaper El Pais said were Washington's and NATO's written replies to Russian security demands. El Pais did not say how it obtained the documents.

The United States and its NATO allies are also ready to discuss reciprocal measures to avoid dangerous incidents in the air or at sea, and to reassure Moscow that there are no Tomahawk cruise missiles stationed in Romania and Poland, according to the documents published by the paper. NATO and the Kremlin told Reuters they could not comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
3
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022