U.S. willing to discuss troop and missile limits with Russia - documents

Washington is willing to discuss promising not to deploy ground-launched missiles or combat forces in Ukraine if Russia agrees to do the same, according to confidential documents that the Spanish newspaper El Pais said were Washington's and NATO's written replies to Russian security demands. El Pais did not say how it obtained the documents.

The United States and its NATO allies are also ready to discuss reciprocal measures to avoid dangerous incidents in the air or at sea, and to reassure Moscow that there are no Tomahawk cruise missiles stationed in Romania and Poland, according to the documents published by the paper. NATO and the Kremlin told Reuters they could not comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)