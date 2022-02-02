Left Menu

After SC relief, BJP mayor again takes charge of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation

BJP councilor Somya Gurjar, who was suspended as the mayor of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation by the Rajasthan government for allegedly misbehaving with the local body commissioner, again took charge of the post on Wednesday after the Supreme Court stayed the suspension order.The apex court gave relief to the mayor while staying the suspension order which paved the way for Gurjar to come back to the post.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-02-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 17:15 IST
After SC relief, BJP mayor again takes charge of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation
  • Country:
  • India

BJP councilor Somya Gurjar, who was suspended as the mayor of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation by the Rajasthan government for allegedly misbehaving with the local body commissioner, again took charge of the post on Wednesday after the Supreme Court stayed the suspension order.

The apex court gave relief to the mayor while staying the suspension order which paved the way for Gurjar to come back to the post. ''I have full faith in the judiciary. I was committed to the public and will continue to be,'' she told reporters after taking charge as the mayor.

Gurjar said she will hold meetings with the councilors and will take a decision to call a meeting of the board according to the rules. The Rajasthan government had suspended the mayor and three councilors on June 6 last year for allegedly misbehaving with the local body's commissioner. She challenged the suspension order in the high court which refused to interfere. Gurjar then approached the Supreme Court which gave interim relief and stayed the order till the outcome of the judicial inquiry which is going on in the matter. BJP's Sheel Dhabai was the acting mayor after Gurjar was suspended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
3
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022