German foreign minister questions military's Mali mission

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock questioned the German military's mission in Mali amid tension between the West African country and its international partners.

"Given the Mali government's latest steps, we must ask whether our joint efforts there can be successful," Baerbock told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper on Wednesday.

She said Germany would raise the issue at a high level with the Mali government in the coming days and that she was in discussions with European Union partners, especially France, about what to do.

