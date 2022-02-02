SC puts interim stay on suspension of Somya Gurjar as mayor

The Supreme Court has in an interim order stayed the suspension of Somya Gurjar from the post of Jaipur-Greater mayor, till the conclusion of the judicial inquiry which was set up to look into the alleged allegation of misconduct by Gurjar and others. A Bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul in the order stated, "We are thus of the view that in the given facts of the case and considering the role of the petitioner, it is appropriate that the suspension order qua the petitioner be kept in abeyance till the conclusion of the inquiry and will abide by the decision of the inquiry."The Rajasthan government had suspended Gurjar and three other councillors after they allegedly assaulted JMC commissioner Yagyamitra Singh Deo on June 6, 2021. Following the suspension, the state government appointed Sheel Dhabhai as the new mayor.

The state government had also started a judicial inquiry into the matter after the suspension. In the apex court, the Bench on Tuesday was informed by Gurjar's counsel that now an application has been filed by the State on December 28, 2021, seeking to club the two inquiries, on which order is recorded on December 31, 2021, that the final hearing will take place together.

"We are also informed that while a recording of the evidence is complete in the case of the petitioner, in respect of others, evidence of eight more witnesses has to be recorded. We do not appreciate the endeavour of the State at this stage to have sought clubbing of the two matters and though counsel for the State now submits that they will withdraw the application, the fact is that the Commission has kept the application pending but directed final hearing together and we would not like to interfere with those proceedings," the top court in its order further stated.Keeping the suspension of Gurjar in abeyance till the conclusion of the inquiry, the Bench posted the matter for hearing before it after the inquiry report is received and filed before the court. Gurjar had challenged her suspension in the Rajasthan High Court, but it refused to interfere. Then she filed an appeal in the apex court against High Court's order.

Commissioner Deo had alleged that Gurjar and four councillors misbehaved and assaulted him at the mayor's chamber after calling him for a meeting on June 4, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)