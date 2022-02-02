Left Menu

Maha: Nigerian man held with cocaine worth Rs 44.8 lakh in Thane

The arrest came a day after the Crime Unit V Wagle Estate apprehended Nigerian national Dickson Chidibere Ije 30 on Monday and recovered drugs worth Rs 1.12 crore from him, senior inspector Vikas Ghodke said.Based on the information provided by Ije, the latest arrest was made, he said.The police are now probing the involvement of more Nigerians in a racket operating in Mumbai and Thane, the official said.

Maha: Nigerian man held with cocaine worth Rs 44.8 lakh in Thane
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old Nigerian national was arrested for alleged possession of cocaine worth Rs 44.8 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Wednesday.

Chukwebuka Ujoigve, a resident of Saki Naka in neighbouring Mumbai, was nabbed on Tuesday and 112 gm of the contraband was seized from his possession, he said. The arrest came a day after the Crime Unit V Wagle Estate apprehended Nigerian national Dickson Chidibere Ije (30) on Monday and recovered drugs worth Rs 1.12 crore from him, senior inspector Vikas Ghodke said.

Based on the information provided by Ije, the latest arrest was made, he said.

The police are now probing the involvement of more Nigerians in a racket operating in Mumbai and Thane, the official said. An offence under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered with the local police, he added.

