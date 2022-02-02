Left Menu

UK PM Johnson: Vital we get on with the job of governing

UK PM Johnson: Vital we get on with the job of governing
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would get on with the job of governing, after another of his Conservative lawmakers said they planned to submit a letter of no confidence in his leadership.

Asked by a lawmaker in parliament about the latest letter, Johnson responded: "It tells me that it is more vital than ever for the government of this country to get on with the job, deliver our COVID recovery plan, and that is what we are doing."

Johnson also said he would comply with the law, when asked about the potential outcomes of a police investigation into gatherings in his Downing Street residence and office during coronavirus lockdowns.

