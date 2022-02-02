UK PM Johnson: Vital we get on with the job of governing
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would get on with the job of governing, after another of his Conservative lawmakers said they planned to submit a letter of no confidence in his leadership.
Asked by a lawmaker in parliament about the latest letter, Johnson responded: "It tells me that it is more vital than ever for the government of this country to get on with the job, deliver our COVID recovery plan, and that is what we are doing."
Johnson also said he would comply with the law, when asked about the potential outcomes of a police investigation into gatherings in his Downing Street residence and office during coronavirus lockdowns.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Conservative
- COVID
- Johnson
- British
ALSO READ
UK's PM Boris Johnson lied to Parliament about lockdown drinks party - former aide
World News Roundup: All homes on one of Tonga's islands destroyed, three dead; Maltese conservative Metsola becomes third woman to head EU parliament and more
Maltese conservative Metsola becomes third woman to head EU parliament
Maltese conservative Metsola becomes third woman to head EU parliament
Up to 20 conservative MPs to submit letters of no confidence in UK PM on Wednesday -Daily Telegraph