'Sevas' to resume at Kukke temple

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-02-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 18:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The 'sevas' and other rituals at the Kukke Subrahmanya temple in Dakshina Kannada district is set to begin as usual, with the state government lifting restrictions imposed in the wake of the recent Covid-19 spread.

Devotees will be allowed to have 'darshan' of the deity at the usual timings. Sevas, including Ashlehsa Bali seva and Sarpa Samskara at the temple were suspended when the Covid-19 guidelines were in force.

All the sevas and darshans will be resumed with the lifting of restrictions, a release from the temple management committee said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

