'Sevas' to resume at Kukke temple

The 'sevas' and other rituals at the Kukke Subrahmanya temple in Dakshina Kannada district is set to begin as usual, with the state government lifting restrictions imposed in the wake of the recent Covid-19 spread.

Devotees will be allowed to have 'darshan' of the deity at the usual timings. Sevas, including Ashlehsa Bali seva and Sarpa Samskara at the temple were suspended when the Covid-19 guidelines were in force.

All the sevas and darshans will be resumed with the lifting of restrictions, a release from the temple management committee said.

