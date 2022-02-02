Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Six killed in failed coup in Guinea-Bissau, president sees link to drugs

At least six people were killed in a failed attempt to overthrow Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, state radio said on Wednesday, as residents of the capital cautiously returned to daily life. The dead in Tuesday's incident included four assailants and two members of the presidential guard, it said. Embalo had announced on Tuesday night that the situation was under control after gunfire rang out for more than five hours near a government compound where he was holding a cabinet meeting.

U.S., EU urge Kosovo to honour local autonomy deal for Serb region

European Union and U.S. envoys urged Kosovo on Wednesday to implement a deal granting more autonomy to Serb-majority municipalities that was signed as part of a normalisation process between Pristina and Belgrade. Ethnic Albanian-majority Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 after a late 1990s uprising. Kosovo committed to EU-mediated talks in 2013 to resolve outstanding issues but the process has stumbled over concessions to Serb municipalities.

Kyiv-bound, UK's Johnson vows to uphold Ukraine's sovereignty

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will vow to uphold Ukraine's sovereignty on a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday as part of the West's diplomatic efforts to stop a possible Russian invasion which Moscow says there is no proof it is planning. It comes as the United States said it is in active discussions with allies about possible U.S. troop deployments to NATO's eastern flank, separate from some 8,500 forces already placed on alert last week.

Sudan's resistance committees take centre stage in fight against military rule

Ahmed Ismat has a tear gas canister wound across his cheek. Aya no longer sleeps at her home to avoid arrest. A coup in Sudan on Oct. 25 has propelled these young people and other members of the "resistance committees" onto the front line of the struggle against military rule.

At least 60 people killed in militia attack in eastern DR Congo

At least 60 people were killed in a militia attack early on Wednesday at a displaced persons' camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the head of a local humanitarian group and a camp resident. Both sources told Reuters that the CODECO militia was responsible for the killings at about 0200 GMT at the Savo camp in Ituri province.

Analysis-EU faces a complex task as it tries to agree Russia sanctions

The European Union says it is ready to impose "massive" economic sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine, but officials and diplomats say the threat depends on complex negotiations involving 27 member states that are far from complete. An invasion in the next few days, they say, would probably be too soon for EU negotiators who are still trying to find a package of measures that all can agree.

Analysis-Shift to the right may cost Canada's Conservatives amid anti-vaccine protests

A dayslong protest in Canada's capital is unlikely to succeed in its objective of repealing vaccine mandates, but could pull an already troubled Conservative opposition even further to the right, eroding its chances of winning power. The Conservatives, who lost their third consecutive election to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals last year, are torn between leaning towards populism or moderating policies to attract the centrist voters who will decide the next election, which could occur within two years.

Islamic State hits back, aided by power vacuum in Iraq and Syria

Yousif Ibrahim no longer travels by night along the roads around his hometown of Jalawla in northeastern Iraq. He fears getting caught up in attacks by Islamic State. "The police and army don't come into our area much anymore. If they do, they get shot at by militants," said the 25-year-old, who sells fish for a living in a nearby market.

Top German court sides with lawmaker over slurs on Facebook

Germany's constitutional court on Wednesday sided with a politician seeking the personal data of several Facebook users to take legal action over slurs against her on the platform. Greens lawmaker Renate Kuenast had requested the data to pursue the authors of 22 insulting comments, many of which were of a sexist or violent nature.

U.S. willing to discuss troop and missile limits with Russia - documents

Washington is willing to discuss promising not to deploy ground-launched missiles or combat forces in Ukraine if Russia agrees to do the same, according to confidential documents that the Spanish newspaper El Pais said were Washington's and NATO's written replies to Russian security demands. El Pais did not say how it obtained the documents.

