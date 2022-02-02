Two detained under PSA in J-K's Samba district

Left Menu

Two notorious criminals were detained on Wednesday under the stringent Public Safety Act PSA for their alleged criminal activities in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-02-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 18:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two notorious criminals were detained on Wednesday under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) for their alleged criminal activities in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Yogeshwar Singh alias “Jaibu” and Shiv Raj Singh alias “Raju”, both residents of Vijaypur tehsil, were detained under PSA on the orders issued by District Magistrate Samba, a police spokesman said. “Both the accused are notorious criminals and are continuously involved in number of criminal activities. They have become a threat to the public peace and tranquillity, thereby forcing authorities to detain them under PSA,” the spokesman said.

He said many cases including those related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act stand registered against the accused at police station Vijaypur.

Given their repeated involvement in criminal and drug smuggling activities, dossiers were prepared by Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba and forwarded to District Magistrate Samba who formally issued the orders of their detention under PSA, the spokesman said.

He said the detention warrants were executed by the police team of Police Station Vijaypur.

While Yogeshwar has been lodged in district Jail Amphalla in Jammu, the other accused was shifted to District Jail Kathua, the spokesman said.

PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

