Left Menu

Kodanad heist-and-murder case: Accused on bail wants to be taken back to prison

An accused in the Kodanadu estate heist-and-murder case has submitted a plea in the district sessions court to send him back to prison as he said he was not able to get accommodation and work here because of his criminal background.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-02-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 18:50 IST
Kodanad heist-and-murder case: Accused on bail wants to be taken back to prison
  • Country:
  • India

An accused in the Kodanadu estate heist-and-murder case has submitted a plea in the district sessions court to send him back to prison as he said he was not able to get accommodation and work here because of his criminal background. He was on conditional bail since November last and asked not to leave town but sign in the court register every Monday. In his petition, he sought to be taken back to prison as he was not able to meet the bail conditions. He said he could not get any job or proper accommodation and hotels and guest houses were reluctant to provide him rooms for stay in Udhagamandalam. He said he petitioned the court citing his poor health condition, hence wanted to be taken back to jail. The petition is expected to come up for hearing on Thursday. Late chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa used the estate property as a retreat. After her death in 2016, the accused murdered a security guard there, injured another and decamped with valuables.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
3
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022