Time-frame for disposal of public grievances reduced to 45 days from 60: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the time-frame for disposal of public grievances has been reduced to 45 days from 60 days.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, he said Government of India has taken several measures to ensure that the work of citizens are disposed of in the prescribed time-frame. These include implementation of the citizen's charters in all ministries and departments, disposal of public grievances through central public grievance redressal system (CPGRAMS); assessment of e-service delivery through national e-services delivery assessment, and assessment through good governance index, the minister said. Further, continuous reviews and improvements are made in these systems to make them more effective, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel. ''CPGRAMS reforms have improved timeline for disposal of public grievances and accordingly time-frame for disposal of a grievance has been reduced to 45 days from 60 days,'' he said.

The government has also conducted special campaign from October 2-31, 2021 targeted towards disposal of pending matters. The campaign has significantly reduced the pendency in identified categories, Singh said. The government undertook a week-long nationwide campaign ''Prashashan Gaon ki Aur'' from December, 20-25, 2021 aiming at resolving public grievances and deliver services to the people at their doorsteps, he said. During the campaign, 380 citizen charters were updated, 621 new services added in citizens charters, 6.67 lakh public grievances were attended to and 2.89 crore applications under service delivery were disposed of, Singh said.

