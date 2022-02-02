Left Menu

Germany questions Mali military mission after French envoy's expulsion

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday called into question its military mission in Mali, days after the envoy of former colonial power France was expelled over criticism of the country's ruling junta. France and Germany are part of international missions against Islamist militants in Mali and the wider Sahel region, whose future is uncertain after the junta reneged on an agreement to organise elections in February.

Germany questions Mali military mission after French envoy's expulsion

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday called into question its military mission in Mali, days after the envoy of former colonial power France was expelled over criticism of the country's ruling junta.

France and Germany are part of international missions against Islamist militants in Mali and the wider Sahel region, whose future is uncertain after the junta reneged on an agreement to organise elections in February. On Monday it gave France's ambassador 72 hours to leave over what it called "hostile and outrageous" comments.

"Given the Mali government's latest steps, we must ask whether our joint efforts there can be successful," Baerbock told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. Germany has deployed some 1,000 troops to Mali and has already said it will decide by the end of May whether to extend the mission. A defence ministry spokesman said there were currently no concrete plans for a withdrawal.

Germany has separately denounced the arrival of private military contractors from the Russian Wagner Group in Mali and, in January, a German military plane was prevented from flying over the country, forcing it to take a huge detour to reach the mission's logistics hub in neighbouring Niger. At the same time, German surveillance drones inside Mali have under new flight rules been limited to escorting convoys instead of monitoring wider stretches of the country, according to security sources.

Baerbock's French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian said after the envoy's expulsion that Paris and its European and African partners would decide in coming days whether to stay in Mali. He also said that France would not call a halt to the operations in the Sahel region as whole and would focus on supporting Gulf of Guinea nations to prevent militants crossing into their territories.

