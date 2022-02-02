Left Menu

Angadia firm looted in Mumbai; over Rs 77 lakh cash stolen

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Five unidentified armed men allegedly looted an angadia firm and decamped with cash worth over Rs 77 lakh in the eastern suburb of Mulund here, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at a shop providing angadia services in Panch Rasta locality, an official said.

Five men entered the premises and threatened the owner and another employee with a revolver and decamped with over Rs 77 lakh cash, he said.

The police have examined the CCTV footage from the shop and the locality, the official said. An angadia firm offers services such as transfer of money, diamonds, and jewellery, within a maximum of 24 hours for a fee.

“We will register a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act. A probe is underway to zero in on the accused,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 7 Prashant Kadam said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

