Left Menu

Israeli defence chief makes surprise visit to Bahrain

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-02-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 19:24 IST
Israeli defence chief makes surprise visit to Bahrain
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz began a surprise visit on Wednesday to Bahrain, his spokesperson said, and Israeli media reported he would sign a memorandum of understanding with the Gulf nation, which normalised relations with Israel in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
3
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022