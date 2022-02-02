Israeli defence chief makes surprise visit to Bahrain
Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz began a surprise visit on Wednesday to Bahrain, his spokesperson said, and Israeli media reported he would sign a memorandum of understanding with the Gulf nation, which normalised relations with Israel in 2020.
