U.S. troops will deploy to eastern Europe in coming days - U.S. official

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 19:48 IST
The Pentagon is expected to announce Wednesday that U.S. troops will deploy in the coming days after President Joe Biden formally approved additional U.S. military deployments to eastern Europe, a U.S. official told Reuters.

Biden has directed more than 3,000 U.S. troops to deploy to bolster European allies, the Wall Street Journal reported. About 2,000 American troops will deploy from the United States to Poland and Germany and about 1,000 will reposition from Germany to Romania, the Journal said.

The Pentagon has this week suggested that troop movements could come from within Europe.

