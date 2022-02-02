U.S. troops will deploy to eastern Europe in coming days - U.S. official

The Pentagon is expected to announce Wednesday that U.S. troops will deploy in the coming days after President Joe Biden formally approved additional U.S. military deployments to eastern Europe, a U.S. official told Reuters.

Biden has directed more than 3,000 U.S. troops to deploy to bolster European allies, the Wall Street Journal reported. About 2,000 American troops will deploy from the United States to Poland and Germany and about 1,000 will reposition from Germany to Romania, the Journal said.

The Pentagon has this week suggested that troop movements could come from within Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)