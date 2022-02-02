Left Menu

BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France’s Presidential Election-Harris Interactive For Challenges

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 19:51 IST
Harris Interactive For Challenges: * MACRON SEEN WITH 24% PERCENT OF VOTE IN FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE’S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

* LE PEN SEEN WITH 17% PERCENT OF VOTE IN FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE’S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION * PECRESSE SEEN WITH 15% PERCENT OF VOTE IN FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE’S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

* ZEMMOUR SEEN WITH 14% PERCENT OF VOTE IN FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE’S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE’S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 55% OF THE VOTE VERSUS LE PEN

Survey of 2,562 respondents conducted between January 28-31; Margin of error between: +/- 1.4 and 3.1 pts (Gdansk Newsroom)

