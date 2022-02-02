Left Menu

Prisoner found hanging in Gurugram's Bhondsi jail

According to the officials, Pal had reportedly approached jail warden about poor health Tuesday evening and had left for hospital, but when he did not return, the warden went to check on him and found him hanging from a tree.After the incident, a judicial magistrate visited the spot and a probe was ordered into the matter, they said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 02-02-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 20:01 IST
Gurugram, Feb 2 (NCR) A 26-year-old inmate of Bhondsi jail allegedly hanged himself from a tree near the hospital inside prison, officials said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Vijay Pal, a resident of Jhajjar district. He was arrested last month on charges of molestation, police said. According to the officials, Pal had reportedly approached jail warden about poor health Tuesday evening and had left for hospital, but when he did not return, the warden went to check on him and found him hanging from a tree.

After the incident, a judicial magistrate visited the spot and a probe was ordered into the matter, they said. ''He was sent for health checkup in the hospital in the jail premises. He sneaked out and hanged himself from a tree near the hospital,'' said a police officer.

The family however refused to accept the police version and demanded enquiry alleging murder. “We handed over the body after post mortem by a board of doctors and the magisterial probe is on,” said Bhondsi Police Station SHO Rajender Kumar.

