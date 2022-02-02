Diplomacy is deterring Russian attack but worst case not avoided yet, Kyiv says

Energetic diplomacy is helping to avert the threat of a Russian military offensive against Ukraine but the worst-case scenario has not been avoided yet, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an online briefing on Wednesday.

Kuleba said Russia had not yet massed enough forces to mount a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and that Ukraine and the United States were aligned in their assessments of the threat of a Russian offensive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)