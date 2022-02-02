Left Menu

Diplomacy is deterring Russian attack but worst case not avoided yet, Kyiv says

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 20:07 IST
Diplomacy is deterring Russian attack but worst case not avoided yet, Kyiv says

Energetic diplomacy is helping to avert the threat of a Russian military offensive against Ukraine but the worst-case scenario has not been avoided yet, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an online briefing on Wednesday.

Kuleba said Russia had not yet massed enough forces to mount a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and that Ukraine and the United States were aligned in their assessments of the threat of a Russian offensive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
3
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022