Diplomacy is deterring Russian attack but worst case not avoided yet, Kyiv says
Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 20:07 IST
Energetic diplomacy is helping to avert the threat of a Russian military offensive against Ukraine but the worst-case scenario has not been avoided yet, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an online briefing on Wednesday.
Kuleba said Russia had not yet massed enough forces to mount a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and that Ukraine and the United States were aligned in their assessments of the threat of a Russian offensive.
