Village sarpanch held for bribe in Maharashtra

A village sarpanch was arrested on Wednesday in Maharashtra for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a road contractor, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

The accused, Atul Tambe, 35, sarpanch of village Usarli-Khurd under Panvel taluka in adjoining Raigad district, was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, an ACB release said.

The release said the contractor had done some road work in the village for which bills were pending.

The sarpanch demanded Rs 25,000 from the contractor for clearing the bills and later settled for Rs 20,000, the ACB said.

The contractor lodged a complaint with officials of the ACB at Navi Mumbai, who in turn, laid a trap and nabbed the village panchayat head while accepting the bribe amount, the release added.

