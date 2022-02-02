Left Menu

Maha: Two officials of fisheries dept booked for demanding Rs 1.5 lakh bribe in Jalna

The complainant suffered a loss in the business and submitted a proposal to the fisheries department to waive Rs 21 lakh that was due, it was stated. The accused demanded Rs 10.50 lakh from the complainant to waive the amount, and following negotiations, he settled for Rs 1.50 lakh, the official said.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 02-02-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 20:28 IST
Maha: Two officials of fisheries dept booked for demanding Rs 1.5 lakh bribe in Jalna
  • Country:
  • India

An offence was registered on Wednesday against two officials of the fisheries department in Maharashtra's Jalna district for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from the chairman of a cooperative society, an official said.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested assistant commissioner Sunil Tulsiram Vanjari (55) of the fisheries department, while his assistant Shashikant Jadhav (57) is yet to be apprehended, deputy superintendent of police ACB S B Pachorkar said.

According to the ACB, the complainant had taken a contract of building a pond in Badnapur tehsil for breeding and fishing in 2019-20. The complainant suffered a loss in the business and submitted a proposal to the fisheries department to waive Rs 21 lakh that was due, it was stated. The accused demanded Rs 10.50 lakh from the complainant to waive the amount, and following negotiations, he settled for Rs 1.50 lakh, the official said. The complainant left approached the ACB who probed the matter, following which Vanjari was arrested, while the other accused is yet to be nabbed, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
3
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022