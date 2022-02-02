Maha: Two officials of fisheries dept booked for demanding Rs 1.5 lakh bribe in Jalna

An offence was registered on Wednesday against two officials of the fisheries department in Maharashtra's Jalna district for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from the chairman of a cooperative society, an official said.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested assistant commissioner Sunil Tulsiram Vanjari (55) of the fisheries department, while his assistant Shashikant Jadhav (57) is yet to be apprehended, deputy superintendent of police ACB S B Pachorkar said.

According to the ACB, the complainant had taken a contract of building a pond in Badnapur tehsil for breeding and fishing in 2019-20. The complainant suffered a loss in the business and submitted a proposal to the fisheries department to waive Rs 21 lakh that was due, it was stated. The accused demanded Rs 10.50 lakh from the complainant to waive the amount, and following negotiations, he settled for Rs 1.50 lakh, the official said. The complainant left approached the ACB who probed the matter, following which Vanjari was arrested, while the other accused is yet to be nabbed, he added.

